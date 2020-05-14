Republican senators want to give Trump more powers, including imposing sanctions invoking lack of information on the coronavirus

New Sino-North American tensions

Regeneration, May 13, 2020. This Wednesday, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China, Zhao Lijiang, denounced the “Covid-19 Responsibility Law”, promoted by Republican senators.

The Act speaks of “imposing sanctions on China” if it does not provide “complete and correct information in its coronavirus investigation.”

Senators republicans

It is about “taking appropriate action against China and your government to ensure that similar outbreaks do not occur in the future, ”said Rock Wicker, senator.

Even freeze assets

Such legislation also allows US President to freeze assets of Chinese officials.

In addition to withdrawing visas from Asian citizens in North America, also prevent Chinese financial companies from listing on the US stock market.

Immoral says China

In this regard, Zhao Lijiang said it is immoral legislation and accused the United States of blaming Beijing for the spread of Covid-19.

China has rejected the responsibility that He is accused by the United States and assures that he works with the WHO to contain the pandemic.

He called on the Trump administration to focus its focus on the safety of American citizens and contribute globally to eradicate the virus.

This “Covid-19 Liability Law occurs tAfter Trump’s accusations against China, for allegedly spreading the virus.