United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the new coronavirus pandemic is worse than the attacks of September 11, 2001, and he again blamed China for not containing the disease. It also vetoed a congressional resolution limiting its powers of war against Iran.

China denounced the “false” statements by the United States on Thursday, a day after criticism by President Donald Trump, which reiterated that Beijing should have curbed the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump, who said Wednesday that the current crisis was “worse” than the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941 and the September 11 attacks, criticized China again, saying “this should never have happened.”

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that “numerous countries and experts have made positive comments about the prevention and control of the virus in China.”

“Only the United States raises a discordant, false and hypocritical voice,” he added.

“The enemy the United States faces is called the new coronavirus,” Hua said, urging Americans to “fight alongside China as partners, rather than as enemies.”

“It is a shame to see that some people in the United States blame others instead of assuming their responsibilities,” he insisted.

China registered 83,000 official infections and 4,633 deaths from coronavirus according to official figures.

The pandemic has already killed 73,000 people in the United States.

“This is actually the worst attack we’ve ever had,” said Trump.

The crisis that has unleashed the coronavirus is “worse” than Japan’s surprise attack in 1941 on the Pearl Harbor military base and “worse than the World Trade Center”, in reference to the 2001 attacks, he added.

“This should not have happened,” he insisted. “It could have been stopped at its place of origin. It could have been stopped in China,” Trump said.