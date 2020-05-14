China rejected that hackers have carried out cyber attacks against US research centers to steal information about COVID-19 vaccines

The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, rejected that the statements of the authorities of United States, who accused Chinese hackers of having carried out cyber attacks against US research centers to rob information about vaccines and the treatments that are being tested against coronavirus COVID-19.

“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to such defamation“The ministry spokesman said Thursday during a press conference.

The FBI is currently conducting investigations into assumptions. cyber attacks of “hackers“Chinese to US organizations who are conducting research on the new coronavirus.

“These actors (hackers) have been found to be attempting to unlawfully identify and obtain valuable intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments and tests of networks and personnel affiliated with the investigation related to COVID-19, ″ said a note.

The FBI and the Government Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) Warned that the theft of this type of information would jeopardize the goal of reaching a treatment “Safe, effective and efficient” for COVID-19.

For this reason, they urged research centers to reinforce their cybersecurity to prevent theft and fix any gaps in your information systems. They advised to avoid any media attention to avoid “greater interest and cyber activity” by the pirates.

US authorities released these accusations against China without providing any evidence to support them.

An official consulted by the CNN television network specified that some of the institutions and organizations of investigation allegedly targets of Chinese cyber attacks have been hospitals, laboratories and pharmaceutical companies.

The “hack” has also affected the Department of Health and Human Services, which supervises the government Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) and that it has experienced an increase in daily cyberattack attempts, according to that source.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and EFE