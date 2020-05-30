Representatives of civil society in Taipei demonstrate against Chinese National Security law for Hong Kong.DAVID CHANG / .

Taiwan and Hong Kong, China’s two biggest problems with regard to its sovereignty, have received warnings from Beijing on Friday, a day after the Legislative passed a new National Security standard for the former British colony. The Chinese government will “decisively annihilate”, even by force if necessary, any flirtation of Taiwan with a declaration of independence. And the Chinese police have assured that they will “guide and support” the Hong Kong woman to “stop the violence and restore order” after the protests that shook the autonomous territory last year.

The tightening of Beijing’s rhetoric towards its autonomous territory and the island that it considers a rebellious province has been increasing since the re-election in Taiwan in January of President Tsai Ing-wen, whom she considers independentist, and has once reached the conclusion that the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong were not going to go away after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also coincides with an increasingly harsh defense of its interests – in the South China Sea, where it claims most of its waters; on the border with India, where he has territorial disputes; in friction with Canada, where the extradition trial against Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, continues – and with the use of increasingly assertive language from a new wave of its diplomats, the so-called “wolf warriors”, in allusion to a patriotic Chinese film that broke box office records in 2017. And, above all, it comes amid a drastic deterioration in the relationship with the United States, its systemic rival, main supporter of Taiwan and champion of the Hong Kong protesters.

Washington declared on Wednesday that it no longer considers the autonomous territory to enjoy broad autonomy from China due to new National Security legislation, opening the door to economic sanctions. US President Donald Trump plans to offer a press conference this Friday in which he is expected to announce retaliation. Beijing has alerted Washington, through the mouth of its foreign spokesman Zhao Lijian – the quintessential “wolf warrior” diplomat – to “stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs. If the United States continues down that path, China will take all necessary response measures. ” No country, Zhao has continued, allows “separatism or other activities to undermine national security in its territory.”

This Friday China commemorated the 15th anniversary of its anti-secession law, which stipulates that Taiwan is part of its territory and contemplates the use of force for unification. And the ceremony at the Great Hall of the People became a declaration of intent. Li Zhanshu, president of the National People’s Congress (ANP), the Chinese Legislative, assured that it would be the last option. Once the rest is exhausted, China “will not allow any force to separate Taiwan.”

In even more threatening language, Li Zuocheng, head of the General Staff Department and a member of the Central Military Commission, promised to use force if necessary to gain control of the island. “If the possibility of peaceful reunification is lost, the Armed Forces will take together with the entire country, including the people of Taiwan, all the necessary steps to decisively annihilate any separatist plot or actions,” he said. “We will not undertake to renounce the use of force in Taiwan, and we reserve the right to take the necessary measures.”

Protesters on the streets of Hong Kong last Wednesday. On video, the police repression of the protests. (Photo: DPA | Video: Atlas)

He also received his message Hong Kong, where lawyers, human rights defenders, businessmen and protesters have expressed fear that the new National Security law will deal a fatal blow to the regime of freedoms and rights in the enclave. The Ministry of Public Security, responsible for the Chinese Police, indicated that “it will direct and support the Hong Kong Police to stop the violence and restore order.” So far, Hong Kong law enforcement agencies operate completely independently of mainland China, and the Ministry of Public Security lacks jurisdiction over them.

The new National Security Law for Hong Kong seeks to “prevent, stop and punish” “terrorist”, “independence” activities, “subversion of the powers of the State” or “foreign interference”. Following its approval on Thursday, the ANP is due to draft its details over the next few months, for the likely enactment of the measure in August.