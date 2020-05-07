China today reduced the risk of contracting coronavirus throughout its territory from high to low after its cases fell to almost zero and after completing three weeks without deaths, in a new milestone for the country where the new virus that has the world.

In making the announcement, a spokesman for the Chinese National Health Commission told a press conference in Beijing that there is still uncertainty about the evolution of the pandemic and that efforts must be continued to prevent a re-emergence of the virus.

The spokesman, Mi Feng, said that the decision to decree the low risk of contagion throughout the territory of the most populous country in the world was adopted due to the almost absence of new daily cases and after 22 days without deaths from Covid-19, the disease. which causes the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In a statement distributed to journalists, the commission said it registered, as yesterday, only two cases in the last 24 hours, both corresponding to travelers from abroad, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

Since the beginning of this May, new cases of coronavirus in China have remained in the single digits, and always below four.

China was once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

His first infections were detected in the central city of Wuhan, Hubei province, at the beginning of last December. Since then, the National Health Commission has registered a total of 82,885 infected and 4,633 deaths.

A total of 295 people are still hospitalized, according to the commission.

Some schools and universities in the country have gradually started to open in recent weeks.

Some 57,000 university students returned to classrooms yesterday in Wuhan for the first time since the city of 11 million people was quarantined for 76 days, from January 23 to April 7.

All students must wear masks and maintain social distance.

