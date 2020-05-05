Editorial: International / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

As if Sam Bridges strolling through the city center, but now in real life. Users in China They managed to turn a new model used for shipping applications from the country viral on the network.

With the help of an exoskeleton, delivery men are now joining the cutting edge of technology to make loads ever more efficient.

The story comes from the Asian country and according to Kotaku, it is about the company Ele.me, which would come as a local response to fast-food delivery services such as Uber Eats, Rappi or Orders Now in the case of Latin America.

The model used is not related to the recent premiere of the Japanese author Hideo Kojima, who arrived at the end of last year with Death stranding, a walking simulator in which its protagonist was in charge of taking shipments of all dimensions from one destination to another.

It is like this, that now the deliverymen of Ele.me look as if their own outfit Sam Bridges, protagonist, was brought to real life.

The technology of the real exoskeleton allows delivery men to weigh loads on their backs, distributing weight and tension through the support material itself, thus allowing them to carry considerable loads of up to 3 packages on their backrest.

You can check the video, below:

Straight out of a video game: China’s ubiquitous food-delivery app https://t.co/O6kOT9RrJG caught the Chinese internet’s attention this week after testing a powered exoskeleton for its couriers. The exoskeleton endows the wearer with the strength to carry up to 50 kg with ease. pic.twitter.com/4elmxRhLDU – Sixth Tone (@SixthTone) April 30, 2020

So now you know. At the moment Death stranding It arrived on November 8, 2019 on PlayStation 4.

