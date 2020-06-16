Chinese Army boasts its new killer robot equipped with powerful machine gun

China.- The new member of the Chinese army is a robot less than a meter high, which is equipped with a machine gun thick gauge. It has a weight of 120 kilograms and 70 centimeters in length.

According to international press reports, the robot has the ability to travel across all kinds of terrain, observe and aim accurately, and to strike targets with high fire capabilities.

« It can react much faster than humans, but the problem is that it cannot improvise … This is why a human must supervise the actions of the automaton »

Due to their great capacity for reaction and autonomy, it is believed that these robots could supply a large part of the humans that fatten the ranks of the Chinese army.

However, it was revealed that the robot may not be qualified to decide which target to attack and which not to attack. That is why it needs to be assisted by a human.

On social networks, some media and users compared the appearance of this weapon with the robots that appear in the third installment of the Terminator saga, which was titled « The Rebellion of the Machines ». In the film, the machines that also moved by means of tracks and were armed with machine guns, revealed themselves to humans due to Skynet artificial intelligence, unleashing a nuclear war between various world powers that would lead to a fight between robots and humans for dominance of planet earth.

(With information from Daily Mail)