In the last days, only cases of imported infections have been registered

EFE –

CHINA.- China Today, it continued its trend of minimizing new infections due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus with a new case and prolonged its streak without deaths due to the resulting COVID-19reported the National Health Commission.

The health authorities specified that the only contagion detected in the entire country during this Thursday was identified in the north-eastern province of Jilin, bordering both Russia and North Korea.

According to the official source, it was a case of “local” contagion on a day in which there was not a single contagion from abroad, the so-called “imported” cases that have worried Beijing so much in recent weeks and led to decree the prohibition of entry to the country to foreigners from March 28 and the border closure with Russia in the northeast of Chinese territory.

The last day that China It registered double digit in the chapter of new infections was on April 30, with 12 cases, the same number of the total of positive diagnosed in the first seven days of May.

Likewise, the health authorities assured that, until the last local midnight (16.00 GMT on Thursday), 36 patients were discharged and another 5 were removed from gravity, leaving the number of active infected in China in 260, 18 of which are in serious condition.

The official body did not report any deaths in its last part, so the total number of deaths from the COVID-19 remains at 4,633, among the 82,886 infected diagnosed officially in China since the start of the pandemic, and of whom 77,993 successfully overcome the disease and were discharged.

To date, 736,010 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 6,167 are still under observation, and 6 of them would be suspected cases of being infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China recorded 16 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people without symptoms under observation to 854.