China condemned a US publication on a social network supporting Taiwan’s participation in the UN, as the global body works with its 193 member states to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Beijing’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations expressed “strong outrage and firm opposition” to a message from the United States on Twitter on Friday, in which it branded the exclusion of Taiwan as an “affront” to the organization’s principles.

The self-governing territory, which Beijing considers a rebellious province awaiting reunification, has been seen as a model in the fight against the virus. Less than 500 cases have been detected on the island despite its proximity to mainland China, where the outbreak began.

“Banning # Taiwan from stepping foot in the UN is an affront not only to the proud Taiwanese people, but also to UN principles”the US mission said in its message, retweeted by the United States ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft.

. @ UN was founded to serve as a venue for all voices, a forum that welcomes a diversity of views & perspectives, & promotes human freedom. Barring #Taiwan from setting foot on UN grounds is an affront not just to the proud Taiwanese people, but to UN principles. #TweetForTaiwan – U.S. Mission to the UN (@USUN) May 1, 2020

In response, Beijing said that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.”

The Twitter account of the US mission also shared earlier messages from the State Department online calling for Taiwan to be included in an upcoming World Health Organization (WHO) meeting.

Relations between the UN and Taiwan strained long before the pandemic, but have further deteriorated in the past three months.

WHO leaders have been accused by the United States of being too close to Beijing since the start of the pandemic.

