China condemns “unreasonable crackdown” after US expands economic blacklist

SHANGHAI, Jul 11 ​​(.) – China said on Sunday it “resolutely opposes” the inclusion of 23 Chinese entities on a US economic blacklist on issues including alleged human rights abuses and military ties.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement that the listing of Chinese entities was a “serious violation of international economic and trade norms” and an “unreasonable removal” of Chinese companies.

Beijing “will take the necessary measures to safeguard China’s legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry said, citing a spokesperson.

The United States Department of Commerce said on Friday that it had added 14 companies and other entities to its economic blacklist, which it said had been “implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of the campaign of repression, mass detention and surveillance. High-Tech Technology Against Uyghurs, Kazakhs and Other Members of Muslim Minority Groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. “

Beijing denies abuses.

Entities included in the economic blacklist generally must apply for licenses from the Department of Commerce and face strict scrutiny when requesting permission to receive items from US suppliers.

Washington also added five entities that it said directly support China’s military modernization programs related to lasers and battle management systems. It identified four other entities for “exporting and attempting to export articles” to entities already sanctioned by the United States.

