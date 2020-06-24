China completed its Beidou navigation system (BDS) to offer geolocation services globally and thus will no longer depend on GPS technology

China completed its Beidou navigation system (BDS) with the launch of its latest satellite, which will allow it to offer geolocation services globally and thus it will not depend on American GPS technology at both the military and civilian levels.

The completion of the BDS system, with 35 satellites, represents a significant step in the unstoppable space development of the Asian giant in recent decades and will allow it to offer the world global positioning services more accurately than your American alternative, according to Chinese officials.

“The system will bring new milestones to the systems global navigation and will be the best in the world“The director of the Chinese Office of Satellite Navigation and BDS spokesman Ran Chegqi told state television.

The last satellite is the largest in its series and eIt is equipped with propellants to maneuver in orbit.

It completes the network of 35 devices of the third generation (BDS-3) of the Beidou system (Big Dipper in Chinese), which the Asian country promoted in 2015 to be able to offer a global positioning coverage.

China began building the Beidou 20 years ago, with the goal of being self-sufficient in navigation technology and have an alternative system to GPS, developed by the US Army. USA

The Chinese military also wanted to have its own system and rEducate their dependence on American space dominance.

With 35 satellites, Beidou has more than 31 in the US system and also with more than GLONASS and Galileo.

According to its promoters, Beidou offers a margin of deviation in the precision of 10 centimeters, in front of the 30 centimeters of the GPS.

In addition to navigation and positioning, the BDS will offer communication services thanks to its greater bandwidth and incorporates more stable and accurate atomic clocks, according to the Chinese Academy of Space Technology.

Too can provide accurate point-to-point (PPP) services allowing applications such as autonomous driving or precise docking for boats.

China’s estimated investment in the project exceeds $ 10 billionNearly 200 countries have already applied to China for BDS technologies, which it currently exports to more than 120 nations.

