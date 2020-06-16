The transmission of that secret key has been made from the Micius satellite to two observatories on Earth

Chinese researchers have used quantum communication to exchange a “secret key” destined to decipher messages, which has been sent from a satellite to two points on Earth separated by 1,120 kilometers, which means spraying the maximum distance achieved so far.

The study, published in the journal Nature and signed by researchers from the Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Science in China, establishes a method that not only increases terrestrial transmission tenfold, but that “it increases the practical security of the quantum key distribution system to an unprecedented level,” the authors say.

To do this, they have used key distribution based on quantum entanglement, a feature of the quantum world, that of subatomic particles, which has peculiarities that cannot be observed outside it, but that influences our world.

Quantum entanglement assumes that two particles are intertwined, even millions of kilometers apart, and what happens to one happens to the other automatically, or in other words, both can “communicate” without a transmission channel between the two.

The use of this technique allows to create, in theory, a super secure means of communication, because of the characteristics of the intertwining, when it tries to observe it breaks and the message is lost.

Previous attempts to directly distribute these quantum keys between two users on Earth and in real conditions outside the laboratory They have reached distances of only one hundred kilometers, compared to 1,120 in the current experiment.

Scientists have used photons to launch this quantum communication that allows the secret key to be safely distributed to be able to exchange encrypted messages.

A satellite transmits photons when it passes over the two stations designed to receive these signals quantum and 1,120 kilometers apart.

Although the distribution of quantum entanglements by satellite had previously been achieved, the authors “have increased their transmission efficiency and reduced error rates sufficiently” enough to use them to transmit quantum keys, says Nature.

