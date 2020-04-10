China gradually begins to return to normal after reaching the peak of infections and deaths from coronavirus. However, the authorities remain on alert. For that reason, The Asian giant closed the city of Suifenhe, on the border with Russia, after the increase in “imported cases” of COVID-19.

After an agreement with Moscow, the country closed the more than 4,400 kilometers of border with Russia, after yesterday 40 new cases of coronavirus were registered in that region. This is the highest index reported so far, bringing the total of “imported cases” to 127, according to local health authorities.

The Chinese port city, of 70,000 inhabitants, was closed Wednesday at 6 a.m., the same day that Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak, lifted the strict quarantine after 76 days.

A video shows health workers, in protective suits, Lined up with police officers guarding the China-Russia border.

Suifenhe City is one of the three border cities of Heilongjiang Province in Northeast China.

The city’s port, which borders Pogranichny, in Russia’s southeastern Primorsky Krai region, is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, as are the large border cities of Heihe and Fuyuan. The same occurred in the autonomous region of northern Inner Mongolia. There, the city of Manzhouli – the largest land border between the neighbors – closed the crossing on Wednesday night.

As applied in Wuhan, in Suifenhe all non-essential sectors were strictly closed. For each household, only one person is allowed to buy basic necessities every three days. That person must register his name, wear a mask and undergo temperature tests, according to the local government.

The closure of the city will extend, at least, until next April 13.

For containing the advance of the virus, authorities are building a field hospital with 600 beds, which is expected to be completed on April 11.

According to the Heilongjiang Health Commission, 40 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday, when Chinese citizens last crossed the border.

This brings the number of imported coronavirus cases to 127, with six people in critical condition. However, that number does not include the 154 imported asymptomatic patients, according to Chinese state media. They are all Chinese nationals, and most are small business owners who work and live in Russia.

Amid the advance of the coronavirus in Russia, and growing concern in the country about the spread of the outbreak, Thousands of Chinese citizens flew across the country from Moscow to Vladivostok before boarding buses to return home via Suifenhe.

Russia so far registers more than 10,000 cases of infected and 76 deaths from COVID-19.