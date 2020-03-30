The National Health Commission of China said today that the number of those infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus “active” in the Asian country is 2,396, the first time since January that it falls below 2,500.

All this despite the fact that, according to the source, until last local midnight (16.00 GMT Sunday) 31 new cases were diagnosed, 30 of them from abroad: the so-called “imported” cases.

This represents an improvement over Saturday’s data, when the veto of access to the country to foreigners came into force and the day that China detected 44 “imported” virus infections.

The only case of local contagion that the health authorities reported today occurred in the northern province of Gansú.

As for the new deaths, the official body counted 4, all of them in the cradle of the pandemic, the Chinese city of Wuhan, where 597 of the 633 patients who, according to government figures, are in serious condition are also found. from the resulting pneumonia COVID-19 in China.

The total number of infected diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic is 81,470, among which 3,304 people have perished and, for the moment, 75,700 people have been discharged after successfully overcoming the disease.

Since it began to severely hit the rest of the planet, many Chinese have returned to their country, where COVID-19 – always according to official figures – seems more controlled. Hence the rebound in imported cases in recent weeks, as many come from other global sources of the virus.

Also, in the last few days, Beijing has announced the diversion of its international flights to the Chinese capital as a measure to ensure that so-called “imported” cases did not continue to increase in the city, which partly explains the wide geographical distribution of the new cases..

To date, 704,190 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of whom 19,235 are still under observation, and of these, 168 would be suspected cases of having been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The new and stricter quarantine regulations in cities such as Beijing or Shanghai, for example, have caused the number of patients under observation to increase for several days.

On the 12th, the Chinese government declared that the peak of transmissions had come to an end in the Asian country.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus are in many cases similar to those of a cold, but may be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (shortness of breath).