China central bank adviser says cut in bank reserves indicates no change in monetary policy

SHANGHAI, Jul 11 ​​(.) – China’s central bank’s decision to reduce the amount of cash that the country’s banks must hold as reserves was a routine liquidity operation and does not reflect a change in monetary policy, a change in monetary policy said on Sunday. advisor to the entity.

Wang Yiming, a member of the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, told the Financial News newspaper that the reduction in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) of banks reflects China’s domestic economic situation and trends. Of the prices.

“This cut is a routine liquidity operation after the renormalization of monetary policy. The prudent stance of monetary policy has not changed,” Wang said.

The cut will help create a suitable monetary and financial environment for high-quality economic development and maintaining price stability, he added.

The liquidity of the banking system will remain “reasonably broad” after the RRR cut, Wang said, adding that the funds released by the measure will also help stabilize liquidity despite lower tax payments and a possible acceleration of issuance. of government bonds.

China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the real interest rate for all banks by 50 basis points from July 15. When announcing the measure, the entity indicated that its prudent monetary policy remained unchanged.

The cut came after China’s cabinet surprised markets with Wednesday’s announcement that authorities would use timely RRR cuts to help small businesses cope with rising commodity prices. .

