China censors ‘Friends: Reuion’: BTS, Gaga, Bieber, cut

The meeting of ‘Friends‘had moments that have not passed the censorship cut in China, from BTS to Justin Bieber. Why didn’t Paul Rudd go to the ‘Friends’ reunion?

The ‘Friends’ reunion is going to have us talking about her all weekend. Yes Jennifer Aniston Y David schwimmer they fell in love, what so Courtney cox came out in a video with Bruce springsteen that we did not remember, that if Matt LeBlanc It has conquered us all again … The pity is that not all viewers will be able to enjoy the HBO special in a complete and complete way. China, which has the world’s largest potential audience, has censored the episode in quite a few places. For example, they will not be able to see Lady Gaga singing ‘Smelly Cat’, and that should be a crime.

A little over six minutes is what the main Chinese platforms (iQiyi, Youku and Tencent Video) have cut from the HBO Max special. Perhaps what has affected the country’s public the most has been the censorship of the BTS fragment. Kpop is being a real fever in a country that does not see with good eyes as the music industry of South Korea, a country with which they have many ideological and historical disputes, conquers its population. Last October, China decided to antagonize BTS after being awarded for contributing to relations between the United States and South Korea. It was an act in which, according to China, the sacrifice of Chinese soldiers in the Korean War was ignored, which ended up dividing the country. Something quite taken with tweezers that these months has also led to the censorship and elimination of fan profiles of the group in the country’s social networks for promoting an insane fanaticism for the band in its population. Being an Army is something extreme but as much as insane …

However, the biggest censorship in terms of airtime is taken by Lady Gaga. The Chinese will see Lisa Kudrow sing ‘Smelly Cat’ alone to move on to another fragment. Come on, as if Lady Gaga had not appeared to sing along with her. The ‘Shallow’ singer was declared persona non grata in China following her meeting with the Dalai Lama in 2016, a Nobel Peace Prize winner whom China considers a dangerous separatist.

Justin Bieber, who appears dressed in potato (well, according to Ross, from Sputnik) was widely criticized in the country for a photo in 2014 visiting the Sasukuni War Shrine in Tokyo. For the Chinese, the place honors Japanese war criminals. In 2017, the Beijing Municipal Office of Culture formally banned him from acting in the country, citing “a series of bad behaviors.”

Beyond celebrity censorship, it’s really sad the censorship of the LGTBI + moments of the special. All three platforms deleted the two fan testimonials that made their ‘queer’ orientation explicit.

I was a gay man who wanted to have hair like Jennifer Aniston, so you can imagine how lonely I felt at times.

After this phrase from a man named Ricardo, they also censored a young woman who took her girlfriend out stating “like all Chandler, I also found my Monica.”

More anecdotal, the truth is that two comic moments of the special were also censored. The first, a mock shot of LeBlanc, when he opened his robe, he had a photo of David Schwimmer taped to his boxer shorts. It was also censored, as eschatological, everything related to the ‘sketch’ in which Joey and Chandler must urinate on Monica to relieve their pain from the jellyfish sting. Anyway…

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io