China, Russia, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are the most possible stops for F1 in 2020

Vietnam, Baku, Japan and Singapore seem to have a foot and a half off the calendar

The current situation in America makes competing there a mystery right now

The Chinese GP has gathered strength to host a double race at the Shanghai circuit later in the season. Given the problems with other events on the calendar, up to two tests could be seen in China in order to reach the 15 races that Formula 1 wants to do this season.

As The Race progresses, China is next to Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Russia the main candidates to host races this season. So in case of not having more places to compete in 2020, it would be necessary to do a double race in China or Abu Dhabi, and the latter already reported that they were only interested in hosting the last race.

The GPs of Azerbaijan, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan seem to have a foot and a half off the calendar. No news from Baku since the postponement of the event was confirmed. Singapore has insisted on its interest to celebrate its night race with the public, but it does not appear in the provisional calendars either. Vietnam also reported little interest in holding the race in the fall. Finally, Japan is on the ropes, as MotoGP canceled its GP this week.

As for the races in America, Mexico and Brazil continue with their idea of ​​celebrating the race and with the public, although the situation in both countries is quite complicated. Likewise, the United States also sees his career in Austin jeopardized, although it is rumored that Indianapolis could enter as a substitute for COTA this season.

On the other hand, the German press announced this week that Formula 1 was interested in hosting two more races in Europe before starting the trip to Asia and America, and for this, Hockenheim was the main candidate. The other circuit would be between Imola and Mugello, although these sound less strongly compared to the German event.

In addition, there was also talk of a possible double race at the Sochi circuit in Russia. The country despite being one of the most affected by Covid-19, its main epicenter is Moscow –which is very far from Sochi– and also, the infrastructure and the proximity to the hotels that the circuit has can allow two events to be held No problem.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard