China urged United States end "irrational repression against Huawei and Chinese companies, "after Washington announced new export controls to limit the Chinese giant's access to semiconductor technology.

“The Chinese government will firmly defend the legitimate and legal rights and interests of Chinese companies,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“We urge the United States to immediately cease its irrational repression against Huawei and Chinese companies,” he said.

The ministry said that the initiatives of the Donald Trump administration “destroyed the global chains of manufacturing, supply and value.”

On Friday, the Trump administration announced a series of measures seeking to shut Huawei out of the global semiconductor market, seen by Washington as a threat to national security.

The US Department of Commerce said these measures block “Huawei’s efforts to circumvent US export controls.”

According to US officials, the Chinese telecommunications giant has managed to avoid previous Washington sanctions by resorting to chip and component suppliers in other parts of the world, but which are manufactured with American technology.

The Chinese company has been under extreme pressure from Washington, which with its lobbying has managed to get allies around the world to avoid equipment developed by Huawei in the name of security, in a context of a trade war between China and the United States.

US officials have repeatedly accused the Chinese tech giant of stealing US trade secrets and supporting China’s espionage efforts.

This situation may further fuel tensions between Washington and Beijing. Their relations are already very conflicted due to the covid-19 pandemic, which started in China, which Trump reproached the Chinese government on Friday.

The day before, he had threatened to sever all relations with the Asian giant and assured that he no longer wanted to speak “for the moment” with its president.

China threatened to take retaliatory measures against Washington, especially by imposing restrictions on large American companies and putting them on a “list of unreliable entities,” according to an anonymous government source quoted Friday in the Global Times, the Communist Party’s tabloid.

North American tech giants Apple, Cisco, Qualcomm and aeronautical Boeing are among the companies that could be affected, according to the newspaper.

