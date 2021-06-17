China calls in reinforcements for its chip battle against the US.

(Bloomberg) – Chinese President Xi Jinping is renewing a years-long effort to achieve self-sufficiency in technology. He chose a senior official to lead a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome sanctions imposed by the United States.

Liu He, the economic czar of the Xi government, oversees a wide variety of segments, from commerce to finance to technology. He was chosen to lead the so-called third-generation chip development, in addition to a series of financial and public support measures for said technology, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and equipment beyond traditional silicon. Today it is a field where no company or nation yet dominates, offering Beijing one of its best opportunities to circumvent the obstacles that the US and its allies have imposed on its chip-making industry. The sanctions, which emerged during Trump’s presidency, have already stifled Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business and will hamper long-term efforts by chipmakers, from Huawei’s HiSilicon to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., to migrate to more advanced wafer-making technologies, threatening China’s tech ambitions.

“China is the largest chip user in the world. Therefore, supply chain security is a high priority, ”said Gu Wenjun, chief analyst at research firm ICwise. “It is not possible for any one country to control the entire supply chain, but the effort of one country is definitely stronger than that of a single company.”

The participation of one of Xi’s most trusted individuals highlights the importance Beijing attaches to the initiative, which is growing in urgency as the US, Japan and South Korea strive to shore up their own industries. The Chinese president has long appealed to his Harvard-trained adviser for support in addressing issues of top national priority. He was elected as the main representative in trade negotiations with the US, and as chairman of the Financial Stability and Development Committee, where Liu leads the program to reduce risks in the country’s financial sector, which moves more than US $ 5 trillion.

In May, Liu led a meeting of the technology working group that discussed ways to expand next-generation semiconductor technologies, according to a government statement. The 69-year-old vice prime minister has led the country’s technology reform task force since 2018, also overseeing projects that could lead to advancements in traditional semiconductor manufacturing, including the development of national chip and machine design software. of extreme ultraviolet lithography, according to one of the people.

The State Council and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology did not respond to requests for comment.

