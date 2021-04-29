China builds its own space station, known as the Celestial Palace

People watch a Long March 5B rocket, carrying the central module of China’s Tianhe space station, as it lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province. (Photo: STR / AFP)

China launched the first of three elements for the assembly of the Chinese Space Station (CSS), which will require more than one year of work to be operational in 2022. Approximately ten successive missions are planned (including four manned ones).

With the construction of the CSS, whose Chinese name is Tiangong (Celestial Palace), which will coexist in orbit around the Earth with the International Space Station (ISS), China is steadfast towards the goal of having astronauts permanently in space.

The Chinese Space Station, a palace under construction

The first module that was launched is the place where the astronauts will live, it is named Tianhe, what does it mean celestial harmony, and was propelled by a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang launch center on the tropical island of Hainan, according to a live broadcast on public television CCTV.

The useful life of this Celestial Palace is estimated between 10 and 15 years; It will resemble the old “Mir” station that operated from 1986 to 2001.

The CSS will be three times smaller than the ISS and will weigh approximately 100 tons.

The Chinese station, which will operate in low earth orbit, that is, between 340 and 450 kilometers of altitude, “will be a great advance for Chinese manned flight capabilities,” he said. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, in the United States.

“This should allow them to have a permanent human presence in space and therefore significantly increase the experience of their astronauts.”

China has been in the space race for decades, investing billions in its space program to catch up with Europeans, Russians and Americans.

The Asian giant sent its first astronaut into space in 2003, then in 2019, it achieved a world first by landing a probe on the far side of the Moon.

Although the Chinese station it has no vocation to become a place of international cooperation like the ISS, China has declared itself open to collaborations abroad.

“It will serve as a base for larger-scale operations: manned missions to the Moon, space tourism, space science or even specific applications for human beings,” he said. Chen Lan, an analyst at the Go-Taikonauts.com site, specializing in the Chinese space program.

Competition with the United States

The launch of the Chinese module was made while President Biden was giving his speech for the first 100 days of government.

China warned the United States against the risk of wanting to impose its democratic ideals on other countries, while also criticizing trade sanctions and military maneuvers in the Beijing area of ​​influence, hours after President Joe Biden’s speech on US geopolitical priorities. .

Biden assured that “autocrats think that democracies cannot compete,” while noting that the United States welcomes competition and does not seek conflict.

Asked about the speech, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was normal for the United States and China to compete in some areas.

But this kind of competition must be a track and field race, not a duel to the deathHe said at a press conference.

Wang also warned that “forcing other countries to accept the democratic system itself (…) will only create divisions, intensify tension and undermine stability.”

In his speech, Biden also said the United States would face what it sees as China’s unfair business practices, such as subsidies to state-owned companies and theft of intellectual property.