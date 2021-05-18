China builds a life-size replica of the Titanic

Titanicland: a theme park dedicated to the ship

With a cost of 10 billion yuan (1.2 billion euros, at the exchange), with the name of Titanicland we meet a theme park specially dedicated to the ship. On the “fake Titanic”, it seems that both historians and experts have validated the construction plans.

The price of spending a night in the replica of the Titanic reaches 2,000 yuan (256 euros). And, for a total change of scenery, tourists will cross the park in a minibus, with the song ‘My heart will go on’ by Céline Dion in the background, soundtrack of the popular movie ‘Titanic’, directed by James Cameron and that achieved great box office success.