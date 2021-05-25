China blames ‘giant’ pigs for falling meat prices

(Bloomberg) – China is blaming ‘giant’ pigs for worsening a sudden drop in the prices of this type of meat in the country.

Since the end of last year, farmers have been fattening pigs to almost double their normal weight, reaching about the size of a pygmy hippopotamus or a female polar bear, in the hope that the animals will generate higher profits should they prices rebound.

Cao Tao, a pig trader in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, said that many of the pigs he is buying weigh more than 200 kilograms, compared to their usual size of around 125 kilograms. “Some farmers are holding onto their larger pigs in the hope of a price spike,” he noted.

Instead, wholesale pork prices in China have plunged more than 40% since mid-January amid sluggish demand, increased imports and panic sales by farmers after new outbreaks of African swine fever. Muyuan Foods Co., the country’s largest pig farmer, said this week that it expects a continued drop in domestic pork prices, with the drop not bottoming out until next year, or even 2023.

Many farmers had fattened their pigs in anticipation of a recovery in meat prices, but the drop since February has led to a sell-off of these animals, which could be delaying a rebound in prices, said Lin Guofa, senior analyst. from the consulting firm Bric Agriculture Group.

“When these animals are sold together, the sell-off causes an explosive drop in prices,” he said. Farms in the Southwest and South still have large numbers of “cow-sized” pigs, which could be sold as the weather warms, causing prices to drop for a while, he noted.

In 2018, dozens of pig herds in China were devastated by African swine fever, and while numbers have rebounded since then, a recent resurgence has boosted pork imports. The Agriculture Ministry said in April that the country’s pig herd may recover to normal levels in June or July, although it may take another four months for the number of pigs available for slaughter to return to normal.

“Large” pigs are partly to blame for the drop in pork prices, Qiu Huaji, head of swine infectious diseases at Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, told a conference last week. A rebound in prices was expected in the third quarter due to the resurgence of African swine fever that cut herds by almost half in some areas, he noted.

The impact of obese pigs on pig prices is also being complicated by new rules that prohibit the transport of live pigs across the five-area boundaries. Regulations, aimed at combating the spread of African swine fever, are changing the shape of the market and creating regional price differences.

Qian Xiaoyun, a breeder in the northern city of Tianjin, said her family would not raise larger pigs after the price drop and that she had sold all of her animals that weighed more than 150 kilograms. “Falling pork prices and high corn prices give those bigger pigs poor yields as they eat more,” he said.

