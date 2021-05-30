China believes it will “own the US” in 15 years

Joe Biden said his Chinese counterpart believes his country will “own America” ​​in the next 15 years, speaking to US service members last night at a military base in Virginia.

Miami World / NY Daily

“We are in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” the president told troops at Joint Base “Langley Eustis” in Hampton. “The more complicated the world becomes, the more difficult it is for democracies to come together and reach consensus.

“I have spent more time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world leader, during 24 hours of private meetings with him with just one interpreter; 17,000 miles traveling with him in China and here ”, detailed the president. “He firmly believes that China, before the year [20]30, ’35, will own the United States because autocracies can make quick decisions.

The president did not elaborate on what he meant by “take over America.” He also made no other mention of China during his 23-minute comments, the New York Post reported.

Earlier this week, Biden ordered the intelligence community to begin a 90-day review of the evidence to determine whether the coronavirus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city, as has been suggested. Immediately, that country reacted again against these international accusations.

“The United States is unique. Of all the nations of the world, we are the only nation organized on the basis of an idea… ”Biden continued in the speech last night. “None of you get your rights from your government; you get your rights simply because you are a child of God. The government is there to protect those God-given rights. No other government has relied on that notion. No one can defeat us except us.

After opening his speech with a moving memory of his late son Beau, who served in the Iraq war and died of a tumor in 2015 after pursuing a career as a lawyer, the president spoke about the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

“You all just showed up and did your job, and that helped ensure that there hasn’t been another attack on the homeland from Afghanistan for the past 20 years,” he said. “And they never gave up until we did justice to Osama bin Laden“, Terrorist leader of the 9/11 attacks annihilated in 2011.

Later in his comments, Biden stated that “the greatest threat and probability of attack from Al Qaeda or ISIS will not be from Afghanistan; They will be from five other regions of the world that have a significantly larger presence of both Al Qaeda and organizational structures, including ISIS. “

Praising service members as “the 1% of the population” who are “defending the 99% of the rest of us,” the President concluded his remarks by saying, “Thank you for your commitment to our country, because you are the backbone from the United States. And I can’t tell you how much you matter. I think you underestimate the consequences of who you are and what you do. So thanks”.