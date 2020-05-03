Related news

China will begin testing payments in its new state digital currency, the e-RMB, starting next week in four of the major national cities, according to the Asian country’s media and has reproduced The Guardian.

In recent months, China’s central bank has stepped up its e-RMB development, which will become the first digital currency operated by a large economy. Testing has reportedly begun in several cities, including Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, as well as in a new area south of Beijing, Xiong’an, and areas that will host some of the events for the Beijing Winter Olympics. 2022.

The state-run media outlet China Daily said it had been formally adopted in the city’s monetary systems, so that some government employees and public servants will receive their salaries in digital currency from May. A screenshot supposedly of the app required to store and use the digital currency has been around since mid-April.

Some reports also claim that companies like McDonald’s and Starbucks have agreed to be part of this process. However, Starbucks has informed the Guardian through a statement that it has not participated. McDonald’s has been reached for comment.

Digital payment platforms are already widespread in China. For example, Alipay, owned by Alibaba’s Ant Financial, and WeChat Pay, owned by Tencent and El Corte Inglés, incorporated their payment system last year, but they do not replace the existing currency.

On April 17, the People’s Bank of China digital currency research institute, which is developing the system, said that research and development of a digital renminbi were “steadily advancing” and that high-level design, functional research and development, and debugging were largely completed, according to a CCTV report.

The advance of the digital currency was reportedly fueled by Facebook’s announcement in June that it intended to launch one.

The sovereign digital currency, which will be linked to the national currency, has been in development for a few years, but in August of last year the bank indicated that it was “almost ready”. However, the following month, the bank’s governor, Yi Gang, admitted that there was no timetable for the release.

“A sovereign digital currency offers a functional alternative to the dollar settlement system and mitigates the impact of any sanction or threat of foreclosure at both the country and company level, “said the China Daily report last week.” It can also facilitate integration into the globally traded currency markets with a reduced risk of politically inspired interruptions, “he added.

