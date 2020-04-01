Although the pandemic of coronavirus in China It seems controlled, the reality is that the country is still far from recovering the normal rhythm it had before the disease. For this reason, the authorities have taken the decision not to resume mass sports activities in order to prevent a re-emergence of the COVID-19.

The Sports General Directorate has published a statement explaining that “large-scale events such as marathons or other massive activities will not be resumed temporarily.” This decision seeks “Reduce the circulation and concentration of people” in order to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control, he adds.

We must remember that the pandemic, which originated in China, caused the suspension of events and sports competitions such as the soccer and basketball leagues or the Formula 1 Shanghai Grand Prix. This measure may serve as a clue to what will happen in the future in Europe, where it is still seeking to control a crisis that is taking thousands of lives ahead.