The Chinese government says it is leading the way in spotting apocryphal teams from companies planning to profit from the crisis globally.

The Chinese government announced today that, in the face of global complaints about useless coronavirus detection tests and other useless medical supplements, it It will ban the export of these unless they undergo rigorous quality tests.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Purchases and Administration of the Production of Medical Services indicated that, as of now, Only products bearing a quality seal will be marketed in the case of COVID-19.

The list includes Diagnostic tests for infections, mouthguards, full-body protective equipment, ventilators, and thermometers.

Health authorities pointed out that, at the moment, they are already leading the way in detecting apocryphal teams of companies that plan to profit from the global crisis, the Chinese government reported.

To exporters too they will be asked for a statement regarding the products they carry and under what conditions are they transported, as are emerging medical equipment such as oxygen tanks.

And, for example, Spain complained that the company’s evidence Shenzhen Bioeasy Technologywere only effective in diagnosing COVID-19 in 30 percent of cases. (Ntx)