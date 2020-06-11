In a historic move, China has ended the sale of dogs for food and fur.

In early April, the Chinese city of Shenzhen became the first to take the step towards banning the consumption of dogs and cats as part of a broader crackdown on the wildlife trade since the emergence of the new coronavirus.

Recently, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs released a new National Directory of Animal Genetic Resources that offers a list of animals that can be treated as livestock, such as pigs, cows, sheep and goats, horses, rabbits, and chickens.

The writing of this listing was prompted after the consumption of exotic and wild animals in a market in Wuhan (center) was linked to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it is believed that the coronavirus could have jumped there. humans through those specimens.

In its explanations, the Ministry dedicates a complete section to the decision to exclude dogs from the list, since their meat continues to be consumed – although in a minority way – in some parts of the country.

«The (UN Food and Agriculture Organization) FAO does not include dogs among livestock in its statistics. Over time, people’s ideas of citizenship and eating habits have been constantly changing, and some traditional dog customs will also change. “ indicates the statement.

The Ministry added that “today, dogs have other uses, reflected in the functions of companion animals, of police aid in rescue and search or to accompany and guide the blind, and have a closer relationship with humans “

Furthermore, the document cites four “special” species that can be bred but not consumed:

Mink

Arctic fox.

Tanuki or raccoon dog.

Silver Fox.

For its part, the animal organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) described the decision of “Monumental step in the right direction”, although it claimed that the four “special” species mentioned above are also excluded from the Catalog.

They also call on the Chinese government to “do more to tackle the most basic animal abuse in China, including the enactment of its first animal welfare laws.”

Finally, the Humane Society International Collective believes that this initiative would signal “a crucial turning point in China’s desire to end the trade in cats and dogs, for which millions of animals continue to suffer each year.”

