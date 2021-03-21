China bans Austrian Airlines flights after five positives

Chinese authorities vetoed Austrian Airlines flights to Shanghai for two weeks after five passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 were detected earlier this month on a flight to that city, specialized media reported this Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has informed the company that five people tested positive in the controls carried out upon arrival in China, according to the Swiss aviation news portal Aero Telegraph, and the Austrian media collects.

The ban, which affects two flights, one each week, will last until April 9

Those who fly directly from Austria to Shanghai must present negative PCR and antibody tests before boarding, which are not older than 48 hours and have been certified by the Chinese Embassy in Vienna.

According to AUA, the five positives were transit passengers who arrived from different countries at Vienna airport, where they boarded to China, AUA told Aero Telegraph.

Passengers in transit must also undergo this screening process in Austria.

Other companies such as Aeroflot, Ethiad or Eithopian Airlines have been affected in the past by the temporary suspension of flights, which is applied when five or more passengers are detected on a flight.