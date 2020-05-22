Notimex.- During the 13th annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress, MPs pledged to meet development goals like eliminating poverty and building a moderately prosperous society, but did not set a specific growth target for 2020.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang noted that the decision is due to uncertainty in the world and in China itself regarding economic and commercial development, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Failing to set a specific goal for economic growth will allow us all to focus on ensuring stability on all six fronts and security on all six areas,” Li said of employment, the financial sector, foreign trade, investment. foreign, domestic investment and expectations.

The six areas correspond to job security, basic life needs, the operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains, and the normal functioning of governments at the primary level.

The objective of the Chinese is to overcome the economic crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, for which they also announced some financial measures.

The Asian country will further reduce taxes and fees for businesses with the goal of reducing corporate burden by more than 2.5 trillion yuan (approximately $ 350 billion), while increasing financial support for stable business operations. , according to the Xinhua news agency.

“Today and for some time, China will face risks and challenges like never before. However, we have unique institutional and political strengths, a solid economic base, enormous market potential, and hundreds of millions of smart and hard-working people, ”Li said.

The project submitted by Li will be discussed between this Friday and Saturday for deliberation by the full Congress.