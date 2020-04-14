The drugs were developed by the Beijing-based Wuhan Institute for Biological Products, Xinhua Agency noted.

Notimex –

China approved the clinic tests two vaccines inactivated they are candidates for the COVID-19, reported this Tuesday the joint prevention and control group of the State Council (Government).

According to the authorities, the clinic tests of both vaccines, which represent the first batch of doses for the COVID-19 of the country that achieve the authorization of clinic tests.

The drugs resort to using dead versions of the new pathogen to provide immunity, and vaccines Developed using this technique, they have advantages in terms of a mature production process, controllable quality standards and a wide range of protection.

The vaccines they can be used on a large scale and their safety and effectiveness can be judged by international standards.

China represents a solid basis for research in the field of vaccines Inactivated, widely used to fight hepatitis A, influenza, hand, foot, and mouth disease, as well as polio.