China attaches the second module to its space station and in a few days they will send the first astronauts

Last Saturday night, China launched the second module of the Tianhe space station from Hainan Island. Tianhe, which launched its first core module just a few weeks ago, now has the second of the modules. China goes at breakneck speed with this, they hope to actually send the first astronauts to live there in the next few days.

According to Reuters, the Tianzhou 2 spacecraft took off from Earth last Saturday night and eight hours later reached the Chinese space station. Once docked, Tianzhou 2 will remain as the second module for a season. Inside it carried supplies for astronauts arriving in less than two weeks. They are expected to stay aboard the space station for about three months to conduct different scientific experiments.

On board Tianzhou 2, the Chinese space agency has put 4.7 tons of material, including supplies for the astronauts. They have also brought a total of 2 tons of fuel for the space station. Tianzhou 2 is the largest cargo ship in the world, allowing a payload of six and a half tons.

Tianzhou 2 docked in an automated way to the space station and, apparently, without any problem. A major improvement over Tianzhou 1. Tianzhou 1 was launched in 2017 and its docking process lasted two days due to technical difficulties at the time. Dang Rong, Tianzhou 2 deputy chief designer, told state media that the cargo spacecraft had been guided by the BeiDou satellite system.

Made in China space station

Tianzhou 2 Launch Marks Completed the second mission of the 11 that China has planned for your space station. Once all 11 missions are successfully launched they hope to have a significantly important space station built.

The Tianhe is China’s answer to the fact that they are prohibited from being part of the International Space Station. Your agency or was involved in the construction of the station, which is essentially American, Russian, European, Japanese and Canadian. In any case, Russia appears to be following the same path as China shortly.

In addition to the space station orbiting the Earth, China appears to have plans for a space station orbiting the Moon. It would be a station for scientific purposes from which to study the Moon. For this they have invited other countries to join as in the case of Russia.

Via | Reuters