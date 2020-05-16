China asked this Friday the members of the Un fulfill “fully its financial obligations” with the organization, according to a statement of its mission to the agency, where it highlights a debt of more than 2,000 million dollars that corresponds to the United States. Read: China will act against Apple for blockades to Huawei in the US

“As of May 14, contributions owed to the UN regular budget and the budget for peacekeeping missions represent $ 1.63 billion and $ 2.14 billion respectively,” the document said, which is based on a recent report by the secretariat of the UN and a meeting this Thursday.

Taking into account unpaid items from several previous years, “The United States is the main debtor,” with $ 1,165 million outstanding for the operating budget and $ 1,332 million to finance peace operations, according to the statement.

Likewise, the United States is the first UN taxpayer, responsible for 22% of the annual operating budget, which amounts to nearly 3,000 million dollars, and 25% of the annual budget of the peacekeeping forces, which cost around 6,000 million dollars per year.

In theory, the United States should pay 27.89% of the peace budget, but by a decision of the Congress that the Donald Trump government has applied since 2017, the country only contributes 25%, accumulating each year a debt equivalent to about 200 millions of dollars.

In addition, the fiscal year that applies in the United States, from October to October, makes the debt of that country appear at certain times of the year than it really is.

was unable to obtain any comment from the US mission to the UN after the Chinese statement was released.

The payment of the member countries of the contributions to the peace missions has a direct impact on the reimbursements that the UN makes to the fifteen countries that contribute their troops to the Blue Helmets missions around the world.

