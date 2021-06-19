China asks regions to strengthen fertilizer supplies amid sharp price hikes

BEIJING, Jun 18 (.) – China’s central government on Friday urged regions to “beef up” fertilizer supplies during the summer, amid record price spikes and a shortage of chemicals stocks.

The call comes at a time when the government is struggling with high prices for various types of raw materials, and after Prime Minister Li Keqiang called for curbing the prices of key agricultural inputs – such as fertilizers and diesel – to ensure sustainability. stability of the grain market.

China has stepped up its focus on food safety since the coronavirus pandemic and is seeking increased corn production for this year, after cereal prices hit record levels in 2020, a development that shook global grain markets.

Rising raw material costs, high global values ​​and rising demand have pushed prices to record thresholds, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a note.

The ministry called on authorities to quickly detect any regional fertilizer shortages and increase coordination of supplies.

He also called for promoting more efficient use of fertilizers and monitoring of illegal activities, such as taking advantage of high costs.

Urea prices rose 9% in the first 10 days of June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed this week, to a record 2,674 yuan ($ 414.87) per tonne.

The prices of phosphate fertilizers, highly influenced by energy costs, have also reached historical levels.

Globally, the demand for fertilizers has been increasing as high grain prices incentivize more investment in agriculture.

China’s exports of diammonium phosphate fertilizers have soared this year by 150% to 2.3 million tonnes, according to customs data.

($ 1 = 6.4454 yuan)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)