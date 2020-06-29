Good news around the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine. China has authorized its Army on Monday to use the new coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by the Military Scientific Institute and the biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics. The Tianjin-based company has announced that Initial human clinical trials have shown that the drug is safe and have seen positive results on its efficacy against the pathogen.

So, Army members will be able to start vaccinating now, in a use that for the time being will be internal among the armed forces. The authorization, yes, has been issued for a period of one year. CanSino Biologics has added that tests confirmed the “good safety of the vaccine” as well as its “high immunity” and an adequate level of cellular immune response.

The vaccine project of the Chinese company is, together with that of the University of Oxford and that of the modern American company, those who have made the most progress in developing that long-awaited remedy that gives hope of ending the pandemic that has triggered the coronavirus worldwide.

Unable to extend use without authorization

“Continuous test results show that the vaccine has the potential to prevent diseases caused by SARS-CoV-2,” says CanSino Biologics, who at the moment it has approved only a limited use to the Armywhich also “Cannot be expanded” without the approval of the Logistics Support department of the Central Military Commission.

Shortened terms

This step involves A great advance for the development of the coronavirus vaccine and, as has been seen in recent weeks, the deadlines continue to be cut. Normally, the minimum period necessary for a vaccine to be available for mass use among the population is at least 12 to 18 months, as the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly pointed out.

However, in the face of the global pandemic, scientists have accelerated deadlines, worked against the clock and News such as that revealed this Monday by CanSino Biologics hints that the coronavirus vaccine may be available sooner than expected.