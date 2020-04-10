BEIJING, Apr 10 (.) – China approved import quotas for another 222,020 tonnes of high-grade copper scrap and 191,100 tonnes of aluminum scrap in 2020, according to a government notice released on Friday.

China’s Office of Chemicals and Solid Waste Management, part of the country’s Ministry of Environment, also approved quotas for 3,700 tonnes of scrap steel imports in the fifth series of rights issued for 2020 so far.

The quotas are being watched closely amid signs that the world’s largest consumer of metals, which has tightened restrictions on scrap imports since July last year, may be running out of a key source of supply.

Operators said this week that current copper prices, which have fallen nearly 19% this year as the spread of the coronavirus affects demand, were not enough to incentivize the dismantling of used copper-containing appliances, which it means that the supply of scrap metal nationwide has remained low.

The latest round of quotas, issued mainly to companies at the Guangzhou and Zhejiang recycling centers, is the largest since the first batch was issued for 2020 in December.

In total, China has issued import quotas for 527,611 tonnes of copper scrap, 475,649 tonnes of aluminum scrap and 9,720 tonnes of steel scrap in 2020, according to . calculations.

China currently classifies scrap metal as solid waste, whose imports it aims to reduce to zero by the end of this year. However, Beijing has released new standards for high-quality copper and aluminum scrap that will allow compliant material to enter as a resource, rather than as waste, starting in July.

(Report by Min Zhang and Tom Daly, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)