The National People’s Congress, the legislative branch of the Chinese Parliament, passed on Thursday (28) the controversial national security law for Hong Kong. The new legislation received 2,878 votes in favor, one against and six abstentions.

Now, with the approval, the text goes to Parliament, where it will be finalized without the participation of the government of the autonomous territory. The decision was taken on the last day of the Congress and is expected to again provoke protests both from opponents of Beijing in the country and also from international governments. Of the seven articles that will be added to the Hong Kong Basic Law, a kind of mini-constitution, the most controversial point is item four, which deals with cases of “betrayal, secession, sedition and subversion” by both citizens and members of the government. in addition to providing for evasion cases against China, acts of terrorism and interference by foreign governments. The measure also allows, for the first time in history, that Beijing install government and security offices and agencies, which will not need to submit to local power. Further details of the law have not been made public.

Critics of the project say the decision will basically change the condition of the semi-autonomous territory, taking away the freedoms of residents and weakening local government. In addition, they accuse Beijing of making the decision out of fear of being defeated by opposing candidates in Hong Kong in the next election.

The Chinese government, when presenting the text, stated that the new legislation wants to establish “solid legal systems and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security” and wants “to see local governments fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities”.

Since returning to the agenda, hundreds of protesters took to the streets against the measure, and last Wednesday (27), about 300 were arrested. The new law is a response by the Chinese government to a series of protests for more freedom and democracy that were recorded last year and lasted for months. Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), the demonstrations cooled down, but as the country managed to control the health crisis, they reoccurred.

Critic of the legislation, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, even threatened China because of the measure, saying that Washington would react “with force” if the legislation was passed. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to withdraw the special status given to the territory in trade matters, which would weaken the local economy.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine