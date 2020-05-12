CDMX.- The Chinese Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday a list of 79 US goods that as of next week may be exempt from tariffs amid bilateral discrepancies with Washington about fair trade and continued pressure on Beijing to increase imports from United States.

The new tariff exemptions cover goods that include rare earth metal, gold, silver and concentrate minerals. They will take effect on May 19 and expire on May 18, 2021.

The two governments had raised tariffs on mutual exports, valued at billions of dollars, in a dispute that began in 2018 motivated by Beijing’s trade surplus and its technological ambitions.

After a long process of negotiations, in January of this year the countries signed the so-called phase one of their trade agreement.

In February, Beijing was willing to grant tariff exemptions for 696 products imported from the United States, including soybeans and pork, based on requests from domestic companies. Last week, trade negotiators from both countries discussed the implementation of the first phase of their agreement signed in January.

Under the agreement, Beijing pledged to spend $ 75 billion over two years on US industrial goods, $ 50 billion on agricultural products, $ 50 billion on energy, and $ 40 to $ 50 billion on services, including banking and financial services.

For its part, Washington agreed to reduce some of the tariff increases and delay others in exchange for what, according to Trump, was China’s commitment to acquire agricultural products and other US exports for an amount of 200,000 million dollars. China has resumed the purchase of US soybeans, but has not yet confirmed the amount of its commitment.

With information from N Digital Multimedia

CM

On this note:

.