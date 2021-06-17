China Announces New Rules for Commodity Price Indices Starting in August

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Jun 17 (.) – China said on Thursday it will issue new rules on the management of commodity and service price indices as the government intensifies scrutiny of domestic basic input markets and tries to contain inflation.

The measures, effective from August 1, will standardize the way price indices are compiled and improve transparency in the disclosure of information, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in its official WeChat account.

Last week, the NDRC said it would strengthen its monitoring of commodity prices and market surveillance. Producer inflation in the country reached its highest level in more than 12 years, driven in large part by rising raw material costs, according to May data.

China’s fast-growing commodity markets are served by many index providers, mostly private ones, who sell price data for major commodities, including grains, metals and petroleum products, to traders and analysts.

In some cases, the price data is used to settle physical commodity transactions or to support a derivative. Shanghai-based Mysteel’s rebar index underpins the Singapore Stock Exchange China contract for rebar, launched on May 31. Mysteel had no official comment.

Other providers include Shandong Zhuochuang Consulting Co Ltd, which produces a fuel index based on data from 70 cities and is used by the NDRC for its price monitoring. He did not immediately comment when contacted by . outside of normal business hours.

Under the new rules, price index providers will have to be independent from direct stakeholders in the commodity and service markets covered by the indicator. Information about the providers and the methods used to develop and formulate the indices should also be fully disclosed.

The commission said authorities will have the right to review compliance and take disciplinary action in case of violations of the rules.

“Financial liberalization remains a major push and looks like an effort to make sure investors have confidence that private companies providing important data have no conflicts of interest,” said Darin Friedrichs, senior analyst for Asia commodities at the brokerage. Shanghai-based StoneX.

Frederic Neumann, co-director of Asia Economics Research at HSBC, said checking the indices for any distortions makes sense, but how much it would “remove the impact of the recent jump in wholesale inflation” remains to be seen.

Other strategies, such as plans to release state metal stocks, would be more effective, he said.

(Additional reporting by Min Zhang; edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)