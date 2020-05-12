May 12, 2020 | 2:33 pm

China on Tuesday announced a new list of 79 US products with exemptions to tariffs that the country imposed during the bilateral trade war.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement that the new exemptions will take effect on May 19 and expire on May 18, 2021. The latest list exempts duties on products that include rare earth minerals, gold, silver and concentrates.

The Ministry did not disclose the value of imports of the products. Last February, the Xi Jinping government announced that it would grant exemptions to 696 American goods, including key products such as soy and pork, according to the companies’ applications.

The top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators held a phone call last week and discussed the implementation of the Phase 1 agreement signed in January.

Under the agreement, China agreed to increase its purchases of US goods from a 2017 base by $ 200 billion in two years, with an increase of $ 77 billion in the first year and $ 123 billion in the second.

The new tensions between the two countries, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that started in China late last year, cast doubt on the trade truce.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to end the agreement if China fails to honor its commitments on purchases and tariffs.

The China Global Times newspaper, published by the official People’s Daily of the ruling Communist Party, also reported on Monday that some government advisers urge China to scrap the pact and negotiate another one more favorable to the country.

China’s Foreign Ministry took a moderate stance on the trade issue on Tuesday, despite heightened tensions between the two countries, claiming that the existing Phase 1 deal is a good thing for the United States and China.

The agreement signed last January 15 includes an increase in imports by China by 200,000 million dollars over two years and promises that it will not devalue its currency, as well as protection of intellectual property by the Asian country. .

Trump pointed out that the new agreement will strengthen companies in the United States, as China is also committed to fighting piracy and counterfeiting of goods.