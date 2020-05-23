China announces its first vaccine against the virus, the results are promising. | Pexels

China announces its first vaccine against the virus, the results are promising and the whole world celebrates the arrival of new hope in the face of the dangerous Covid-19.

And is that the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology has disclosed that the results of the first phase of clinical trials on a possible vaccine for Covid-19. The substance was found to be safe and to allow the development of antibodies against the virus. Now that the human body tolerated it without problem, the final details are expected.

Representatives of the institution pointed out that this is the first of the three phases that must be carried out in order to know its effectiveness. The scientific journal “The Lacet”, released all the details of the process so far and could be key in the fight against the great health problem.

For the study of what could be the vaccine against him Covid-19, a group of 108 healthy adults between 10 and 60 years old was used. Subjects underwent various tests over 28 days.

While more study is needed to know the full answer, the developers note that this is a very important finding. In the study, the first of the two doses that make up the vaccine, developed specific antibodies against the virus and T cells, a type of white blood cell that determines the body’s response to the virus.

After the two doses, the study participants reported no adverse effects, the vast majority were mild or moderate and included details such as minimal pain, fever, fatigue, muscle pain, and headache.

The following tests of the vaccine

The antibodies developed by these tests made it possible to neutralize the virus of the Covid-19. Still, the authorities consider that the sample of subjects for the study was very small and the duration of the study very short. A randomized control group is also requested for strong evidence.

The next step consists of phase two of the trial where We will search if the results can be reproduced and if there are adverse effects up to six months later. of having carried out the vaccination process.

The Beijing Institute of Biotechnology joins the effort of the great American pharmacist Moderna, who this week revealed positive results of her own vaccine.

