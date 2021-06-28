China announces it will bring the first humans to Mars in 2033

The Chinese Zhurong rover, part of Tianwen-1, China’s first homegrown Red Planet mission, reached orbit around Mars in February. Zhurong separated from the Tianwen-1 orbiter on May 14 and landed on the vast Utopia Planitia plain a few hours later. This has only been the beginning.

China just revealed its roadmap for the nation’s upcoming manned missions to Mars.

While China’s plans also call for a permanent base on Mars, NASA, SpaceX, or another mainstream space power will likely get ahead of them. But the red planet will be very crowded soon and that’s generally good news.

Its goals are ambitious. China wants, in fact, to become a leading power in space. Now they want to bring the first humans to Mars by 2033. At the moment, are building their own space station to rival the ISS and launch a satellite system that rivals the US government’s GPS.

The main stage, also called the technology readiness phase, will feature robots designed to return samples from Mars and explore a base site for a future human installation on Mars. Then, a second stage will be responsible for sending humans to the planet, who will build a permanent base. Once this permanent base is completed, a third stage will see large-scale cargo fleets depart from Earth to Mars to seed and accelerate development projects on the red planet. The timeline for these and additional phases are 2033, 2035, 2037, 2041, 2043 and more., according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The announcement will intensify the space race between Washington and Beijing, Most notably, in the immediate aftermath of a series of successful Chinese space missions, including one in which China became the only non-US country to successfully deploy a Martian rover in May and launch three astronauts to its new space station, Tiangong.