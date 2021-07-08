China announces a new round of fines for technology companies such as Didi or Alibaba

Shanghai (China), Jul 8 . .- China announced a series of new fines to large companies in the technology sector, including Alibaba, Didi or Tencent, this time for irregularities related to merger or acquisition agreements carried out to throughout the last decade.

In a series of statements issued last night, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) revealed up to 22 fines of 500,000 yuan ($ 77,240, 65,450 euros) each, a very small amount compared to the multimillion-dollar revenues of the affected companies. But that is the maximum allowed by current Chinese antitrust law for these irregularities.

Among those 22 fines, eight have gone to subsidiaries of ‘Chinese Uber’ Didi; six, to the e-commerce giant Alibaba, and five, to the digital conglomerate Tencent, developer of the popular social network WeChat.

The regulator sanctions these companies for not adequately informing the authorities to approve the acquisition of parts of other companies or the establishment of joint ventures with their partners, although in some cases these operations occurred before 2018, the year in which they were created SAMR.

The fines that Didi faces are through subsidiaries such as Huidi Tianjin or the smart vehicle subsidiary of its parent company, and represent a new setback for the company after China prohibited it from registering new users and withdrew its ‘app’ from mobile stores as part of an investigation that seeks to protect, according to Beijing, key data for national security.

Didi went public last week in the United States, just two days before regulators announced the aforementioned actions, which have caused its shares to plummet almost 16% since then.

According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Chinese regulators asked Didi to postpone its public offering of shares – with which it raised about 4.4 billion dollars – and to review the security of its networks, but the company decided to go ahead before the absence of a firm order and pressure from its investors.

The official Chinese newspaper Global Times hinted that the investigations against Didi – and other similar companies that also recently went public in the US – are due to the accumulation of a large amount of data related to national infrastructures, and could claim that companies seeking to raise funds avoid doing so in places where Chinese national security is “threatened.”

Since the end of last year, Beijing has launched a campaign to end common practices among Chinese big tech companies, such as the one known as “choosing one of two” – that is, forced exclusivity with a specific platform, common in the e-commerce sector. -, the lowering of prices via subsidies to achieve a greater market share or the acquisition of other companies without the pertinent authorization.

In this period, the country’s large digital firms have faced investigations and sanctions such as the 18.2 billion yuan (2.818 billion dollars, 2.375 billion euros) imposed in April by the markets regulator on Alibaba, the largest fine antitrust in the history of the country.

For years, the digital sector had flourished in China not only thanks to the country’s huge market but also to lax regulations – or their enforcement – something that Beijing seems to have ended, especially since the suspension at the last minute. after the IPO of Alibaba’s fintech company, Ant Group, which was to be the largest operation of its kind in history.

