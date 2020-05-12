COVID-19 in China and South Korea, countries that were gradually returning to normal after the strongest step of the pandemic. “data-reactid =” 12 “> In the last few hours there has been a second wave of COVID contagion- 19 in China and South Korea, countries that were slowly returning to normal after the strongest step of the pandemic.

Indeed, 15 cases have been registered in the Chinese city of Shulan, while 35 have been the records of COVID-19 in Seoul, the Korean capital.

As a result of this situation, both countries have taken restrictive measures after the increase in new infections with the coronavirus, raising the concern of the authorities of the two countries.

In the case of China, government officials have quarantined a total of 290 people, who were close to the start of the outbreak.

This has led the authorities to apply Martial Law in the city of Shulan, causing the Armed Forces to take control of the limits of the city. Consequently, Jilin province has been classified as high risk, so ordinary trains and cars cannot enter it.

China, South Korea and regrowth of COVID-19

Information from China indicates that the outbreak was detected last Friday, May 8, when a 45-year-old woman, who works in a city laundry, tested positive for the virus.

After the infected person was detected, 18 people who had had contact with him had to be quarantined.

This situation complicates the return to normality that China has shown the world in recent weeks. However, in the city of Shanghai the Disneyland park was reopened, but with a limit on the number of people who can enter it.

On the other hand, social distancing continues to be applied in various public places, such as restaurants, lines to buy products, public transport, among others.

A similar story is lived in South Korea, where a total of 35 new cases have been registered in the last days. This country had begun to ease the requirements of social distancing at the beginning of last week.

But it turns out that the visit of people to the nightclubs in the city generated the increase in cases during the last days. However, authorities have noted that this is not an indication of a second wave of the pandemic.

The words of Moon Jae-In, President of South Korea point out that "the pandemic will not end until it ends. As long as we keep a closer watch until the end, we should never let our guard down on it."

For now, South Korea has closed bars and nightclubs again, due to the proliferation of new cases of COVID-19 infection.

