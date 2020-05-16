China and Slovenia have turned out to be the countries that have recovered the fastest from the health crisis due to COVID-19

China declared on Friday that it had the first rebound of production in the national industry, after having significant losses during the first months of the year.

For his part, Slovenia reported that it would lift all restrictions on social distancing and general quarantine, as it is at the end of the health crisis, and even will open the borders with its neighboring countries.

However, the situation is not so favorable in other latitudes, because at the same time, countries like United States they are sustained with large amounts of infections and deaths.

In the case of the North American country, with one million 432 thousand 45 cases, is close to reaching the million and a half of registered infections. In addition, it is very close to 87 thousand deaths.

The next country with the most infections is Russia, with 262,843 registered positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,418 deaths, well below that of other countries.

The United Kingdom which is third in confirmed cases, with 238 thousand, is well above the Euro-Asian giant and accounts for 34 thousand deaths.

Spain and Italy, countries that had most of the European cases at the beginning of the health emergency, have begun to reduce their numbers and, in the case of Spain, the gradual opening of the regions with fewer cases continues.

The Spanish-speaking country registered until today 230 thousand 183 cases of confirmed infections and 27 thousand 459 deaths, while Italy it counted 223,885 cases and 31,610 deaths.

Brazil, which has rapidly increased its cases, is also among the countries with the most cases, as it registered 212,198 confirmed infections and 14,455 deaths.

In the case of the Middle East, Turkey It is the country with the highest number of registered infections, accounting for 146,457 and just over 4,000 deaths.

In Africa, a continent that already has COVID-19 In all countries, South Africa tops the list of registered infections, with 13,524 and 247 deaths.

Lesotho, the last African country to present cases of COVID-19, has only registered one case and no deaths.

The second country with the least amount of infections is Papua New Guinea with 8 confirmed cases and no deaths.

With information from Notimex