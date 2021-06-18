China and Russia’s plan to build a permanent base on the Moon by 2035

For months it has been rumored and finally China and Russia have presented their official plan to explore the Moon in-situ. Both Asian countries have made official the roadmap with all the necessary missions and marked on the calendar for the next 14 years. A roadmap that, if carried out as estimated, will offer us a permanent moon base by 2035.

The plan has been presented during the GLEX conference on space exploration. Both space agencies of both countries have shown their premature idea to get to the moon with astronauts and that they live there. It is based on three phases, each with multiple collaborative missions from China and Russia as well as from countries that want to join in the ambitious feat.

The calendar of China and Russia to conquer the Moon

As reflected in an official website of the Chinese space agency, the plan consists of three main phases. The first one has actually already started and consists of recognize the place and study it to decide where to place the lunar base. This reconnaissance phase began with the Chang’e 4 mission and will also include the Chang’e 6 and 7 missions, as well as the Russian Luna 25, 26 and 27. All of them must be launched before 2025 and thus have data to choose where place the station.

The second phase is the construction phase of the International Lunar Research Station. Is second phase will take place from 2026 to 2030. It will essentially consist of sending heavy loads and at the same time bringing lunar samples from the place where the station will be installed. Includes the Chang’e 8 and Luna 28 missions.

The third phase is also a construction phase, it will start in 2031 and expected to end in 2035. In this phase it is expected that the infrastructure and basic system of the station on the lunar surface and in orbit will be completed (because a part of the station will be orbiting the Moon). Here the missions will be renamed ILRS-1 and successively. They will be direct collaborations between Russia, China and the rest of the countries that want to join.

If these three phases go well, China and Russia hope to be able to send astronauts to live at the International Lunar Research Station permanently. If they get it before 2035 it will be interesting to see if it competes directly with NASA’s lunar plans made reality with the Artemis and Gateway mission.

