By creating its own global positioning system, the Chinese government becomes independent from American technology

Beijing.- China today completed its Beidou navigation system (Bds) with the launch of its latest satellite, which will allow it to offer geolocation services globally and will grant it independence from the technology Gps American both military and civilian.

The last satellite in the series, Bds-3, departed into space at 09:43 local time (01:43 GMT) carried by a « Long March 3B » series rocket from the Xichang launch center, in a hidden valley between mountains in the south-west of the country.

Just 25 minutes later, it entered Earth orbit and deployed its solar panels, which will provide it with energy to operate.

« The satellite has entered orbit and deployed its solar panels. There is no anomaly, the launch has been a complete success, » Commander Yin Xiangyuan.

A few seconds later, the head of the Xichang Control Center, Zhang Xueyu, confirmed the « complete success » of the launch and extended his congratulations to all the workers who have participated in the project.

The conclusion of the system Bds, with 35 satellites, represents a significant step in the unstoppable space development of the Asian giant in recent decades and will allow it to offer the world global positioning services with greater precision than its American alternative, according to those responsible chinese.

A WORK OF DECADES TO BUILD THE ALTERNATIVE TO Gps

« The system will bring new milestones to global navigation systems and will be the best in the world, » the director of the Office told state television. China of Navigation by Satellite and spokesman of the BdsRan Chegqi.

The latest satellite is the largest in its series and is equipped with propellants to maneuver in orbit.

It completes the network of 35 devices of the third generation (Bds-3) of the Beidou system (Big Dipper, in Chinese), which the Asian country promoted in 2015 to be able to offer global positioning coverage.

The launch of the latter was scheduled a week ago, on June 16, but was suspended at the last moment due to « technical problems » in the rocket, of which more details were not provided.

China began building the Beidou 20 years ago, with the goal of being self-sufficient in technology navigation and have an alternative system to Gps, developed by the United States Army.

The military chinese They also wanted to have their own system and reduce their dependence on US space dominance.

It is made up of two separate satellite constellations. The Beidou-1 consists of three satellites that since 2000 have offered limited coverage and navigation and positioning services for China and some neighboring countries.

The Beidou-2 began operating in December 2011 with ten satellites in orbit and has offered navigation and positioning services to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

With the Beidou-3, the system will reach global coverage this year and would be ready to provide an alternative to the other three currently in existence: the Gps, the European Galileo and the Russian GLONASS.

MORE ACCURATE THAN Gps AND WITH COMMUNICATION SERVICES

With 35 satellites, Beidou has more than 31 in the US system and also more than GLONASS and Galileo.

According to its promoters, Beidou offers a precision deviation margin of 10 centimeters, compared to 30 centimeters for the Gps.

In addition to navigation and positioning, the Bds will offer communication services thanks to its greater bandwidth and incorporates more stable and precise atomic clocks, according to the Academy China of Technology from space.

The Bds-3 have increased the capacity of their short messages from 120 to 1,200 characters chinese while bandwidth allows them to expand the number of users from 500,000 to 5 million.

They can also provide precise position-to-point (PPP) services, enabling applications such as autonomous driving or precise docking for boats.

The architect of the BdsYang Changfeng told the official « Global Times » newspaper that the system supports the Gps, GLONASS and Galileo, and that users will be able to freely choose the one with the best coverage of the four, which together will have more than one hundred satellites.

The estimated investment of China in the project it exceeds 10,000 million dollars (9,000 million euros).

Nearly 200 countries have already requested China the technologies Bds, which currently exports to more than 120 nations.

« A TRUE SPACE POWER »

« China’s push to provide global coverage has been completely successful and it means that we are moving from being a major nation in the space sector to becoming a true power, » said Yang.

American experts have recognized that the Beidou, having been designed some decades after the Gps, you have learned from the experience of the latter and have improved the precision of geolocation.

In China, 70 percent of mobile phones can receive positioning signals Bds, as well as the navigation systems for taxis, buses and trucks.

The Beidou system has provided services to dozens of companies and sectors in China, from transport to agriculture, through the transmission of electrical energy or fishing.

At the end of 2019, it was used in more than 6.5 million vehicles, 40,000 from the postal and delivery services, 80,000 buses and 36 cities in the country.

Nearly 70,000 fishing boats and customs vessels have system terminals and more than 10,000 people have been rescued thanks to it, according to official media chinese.