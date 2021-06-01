China allows three children per family to slow down their aging

The government of China allows three children per family in an attempt, which has been described as late, to slow down the aging of its population.

With 1,410 million inhabitants, China is the most populous country in the world.

China is also looking to conquer space and is targeting Mars.

China allows three children per family

With the reform, reported by the state news agency Xinhua, the Chinese government seeks to reverse the precipitous decline in births in the country and the aging of its population, according to demographic data of the 2020 census.

Now that China allows three children per family, the problem lies in reversing the high costs that involve maintaining a lower in the main cities of this country.

High living costs

In 2016, the Chinese government decided to reverse the “only child” policy and allow married couples to have up to two children.

However, the measure was unsuccessful due to the high costs maintenance and training.

“People are held back not by the limit of two children, but by the incredibly high costs of parenting (…) living place, extracurricular activities, food, travel and everything else add up quickly, ”Yifei Li, a sociologist at New York University in Shanghai, told Reuters.

On this occasion, the decision for China to allow three children per family will be accompanied by supports, assured the politburo headed by the president, Xi Jinping.

“Support measures, which will favor the improvement of the population structure of our country, complying with the strategy of actively facing the aging population“.

Authorized aid:

Reduction of educational costs

Increase in tax aid

More supports from living place

Strengthening of women’s labor rights women workers Eliminate “Gifts very high ”.

In China, the birth rate was 1.3 children per woman in 2020, according to census information.

While last year they were counted 12 million births, a figure lower than the 14.6 million in 2019, the year in which the birth rate was 10.4 per 1,000 inhabitants.

This is the lowest data since 1949 in the Asian country.

The Chinese refuse to have more children

For nearly four decades, since 1979, the Chinese government has maintained the “only child” policy.

In 2016 he modified it and allowed the married population have up to two children; however, the Chinese refused to raise their families.

After the announcement that China allows three children per family, the population is not very receptive to considering it either.

Xinhua applied and published the data from a survey asking, Are you ready for the three-child policy?

93.5% of the respondents answered that “it would never occur to themHave three children.

“I am willing to have three children if you give me 5 million yuan ($ 785,650) ”, Posted a user.

The survey was withdrawn from the social network Weibo.

Controversial birth policies

The “one child” policy provoked dozens of criticisms of the Chinese government, as in several regions of the interior it led to forced sterilizations and selective abortions.

Thousands of families chose to abort when it came to women, as male children were preferred.

Meanwhile, a study of the Hangzhou University, after the change in 2016 to the policy of two children, revealed that this measure favored families with greater resources.

Until the announcement that China allows three children per family, families who had a third child they paid a fine.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)