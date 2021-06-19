China airport cancels flights and strengthens measures for Delta variant

BEIJING.

The airport from Shenzhen, in the south of China, canceled hundreds of flights and reinforced this Saturday the controls after a worker of a restaurant would give positive to the Delta variant of coronavirus.

A waitress 21 years of international Airport from Shenzhen Baoan caught the Delta variant, according to local health authorities, and tested positive during a routine test on aerodrome employees.

Almost 400 flights were canceled on Friday, according to the VariFlight site.

Dozens of flights scheduled for Saturday were also canceled.

To access, you must now submit a negative test of less than 48 hours, said the Shenzhen Airport Group in a statement on its official account on the social network WeChat.

These restrictions took effect at 1:00 p.m. (05:00 GMT).

Shenzhen, a city located on the mainland and neighboring Hong Kong, is home to large Asian technology companies such as Huawei and Tencent.

China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including six in the province where Shenzhen is located.

Millions of inhabitants of this city underwent diagnostic tests in recent weeks after detecting an outbreak in the port.

jrr