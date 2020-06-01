Chinese officials hope to achieve economic growth this year through consumption and high-tech investments instead of rushing to finance unnecessary infrastructure projects, said an influential Chinese economist at one of the country’s top research institutes.

Cai Fang, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told . in an interview that the government learned its lessons from the massive stimulus implemented in 2008 to combat the global financial crisis, which led to an increase in debt.

“In the past, we let projects move forward, even if they did not meet the investment requirement, because we felt that we should use strong encouragement,” he said.

For the first time since 2002, China has failed to release an annual growth target this year, reflecting a more cautious stance amid the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus crisis and tension with the United States.

The government would be in favor of spending on infrastructure, but priority will be given to investments in the so-called new infrastructure sectors, with which the government is counting on the next wave of scientific advances, such as 5G. In addition, the focus will be on consumption, which has become the engine of growth in the Gross Domestic Product.

Cai said a second wave of coronavirus infections is possible and that control measures could take effect for the long term.

But he was also optimistic that China’s economy hit rock bottom after the virus disrupted most business activities in the first quarter, when the economy retreated 6.8%.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.