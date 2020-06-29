In Anxin canton, Hebei province, 11 positive cases of covid-19 were registered; nearly half a million people are placed in new confinement

On June 28, the Chinese authorities again confined nearly half a million people near Beijing, the capital that has been most affected since mid-June by a re-emergence of covid-19 and that it has been considered « serious and complex ».

China It had surprised the world by containing the pandemic in just a few weeks, but the appearance of 300 new cases in the city, in a short period of 15 days, returned fear to each of the inhabitants and the government for this second wave of infections

Seeing this, the mayor’s office launched a major diagnostic campaign, schools were closed again, and they have asked Pekingese not to leave the capital; Thousands of people have been confined in residential areas considered high risk.

From this moment on, only one person per household can go out once a day to buy food and medicine. The Ministry of Health reported, this Sunday, 14 new cases in Beijing In the last 24 hours, 311 have been added to these since the start of this new focus.

The Xinfadi wholesale market, located in the south of the city, supplies fresh products mainly to supermarkets and restaurants and has been the main contagion center that spread the virus again.

About a third of the new cases reported are related to the beef and lamb market sector, city officials said Sunday during a press conference.

The diagnostic tests affect, above all, those who frequented the market, including restaurant employees, delivery people and residents of residential areas considered at risk.

8.3 million tests have been taken and 7.7 have been analyzed.